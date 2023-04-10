Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.10

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 73781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

