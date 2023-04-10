Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight Capital lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.35 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE ASTL traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.34. 59,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,092. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

