Algorand Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $34.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,749,231 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,827,416 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

