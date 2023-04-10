Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,522 shares of company stock worth $1,369,891. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

