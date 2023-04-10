Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,522 shares of company stock worth $1,369,891. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
