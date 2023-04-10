AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.77. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3,723,178 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,217,725 shares of company stock valued at $163,007,931. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

