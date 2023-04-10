American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $204.85. 431,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,727. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

