Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

