Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

