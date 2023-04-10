Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 10th (ABBV, ACGL, AEE, AIG, AMD, AON, APA, AXS, BA, BAC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 10th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $181.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

had its price target increased by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $101.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $67.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $313.00 to $314.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $51.00.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $220.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $69.00 to $68.00.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $28.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $237.00 to $221.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $90.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $80.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $128.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $7.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $76.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $124.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $77.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $23.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $32.50.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $138.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $109.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $470.00 to $460.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $68.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $77.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $160.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target raised by SVB Securities from $9.00 to $10.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $172.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $133.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $179.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $313.00 to $315.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $61.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$137.00 to C$140.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $448.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $174.00 to $170.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $128.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $184.00 to $180.00.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $6.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00.

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$28.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$174.00 to C$160.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $160.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $159.00 to $168.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $58.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $151.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $142.00.

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $468.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $221.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $89.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $87.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $280.00 to $265.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $29.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$47.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $220.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $280.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $168.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $32.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $188.00 to $182.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $135.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $40.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $45.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $310.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $316.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $43.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $122.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $69.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $230.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.00.

