Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Acuity Brands (AYI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI):

4/5/2023 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $201.00 to $173.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $170.00.

3/16/2023 – Acuity Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

