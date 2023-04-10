Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Price Target at $107.00

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $102.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

