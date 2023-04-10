Analysts Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $21.08 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Insider Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

