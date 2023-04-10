Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $62.21

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.