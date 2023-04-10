Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $62.21

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.06.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
Newmont Stock Performance
Shares of NEM opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
Read More
