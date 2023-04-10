Analysts Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Price Target at GBX 2,833.40

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,833.40 ($35.19).

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($37.26) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.10) to GBX 2,854 ($35.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.60) to GBX 2,405 ($29.87) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Shell alerts:

Insider Activity at Shell

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($30.03) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($247,295.45). In related news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.82) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($222,338.13). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($30.03) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($247,295.45). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,417 ($30.02) on Wednesday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.46). The company has a market cap of £165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,374.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,064.52%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.