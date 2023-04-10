Analysts Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $354.00

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WAT opened at $300.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.