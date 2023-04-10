Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2023 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $157.00 to $170.00.

3/8/2023 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $135.10. 2,365,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,391. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Valero Energy Co alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.