Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) in the last few weeks:
- 4/6/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2023 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/28/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/18/2023 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/10/2023 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/10/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $157.00 to $170.00.
- 3/8/2023 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.
Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $135.10. 2,365,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,391. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.