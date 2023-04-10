Analyzing EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) & New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.11 billion 2.03 -$1.19 billion ($0.45) -82.73 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

67.6% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group -9.72% -6.32% -3.95% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats EVCI Career Colleges on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

