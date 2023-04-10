AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

