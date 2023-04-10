Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $3,407,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

