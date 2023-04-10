Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $3,407,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
