ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $356.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.83.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $322.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.02. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

