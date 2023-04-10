Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Down 4.2%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 795,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,116,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

