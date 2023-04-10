Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

CCI stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $132.49. 415,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,809. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.