Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 25,834,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

