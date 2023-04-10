Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 752,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,782. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $206.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,802 shares of company stock worth $26,960,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

