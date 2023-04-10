Aquila Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $11.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.89. 4,711,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,048. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

