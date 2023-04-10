Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.74. 775,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,923. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

