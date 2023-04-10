Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 143,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

