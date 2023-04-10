Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,565,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,298. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

