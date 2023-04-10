Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Shares of LPLA traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 404,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,393. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

