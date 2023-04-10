Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hess comprises about 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 498,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

