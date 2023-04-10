Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $60.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.