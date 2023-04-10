Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $60.40.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
