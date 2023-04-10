Ardor Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Ardor has a total market cap of $96.53 million and $3.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00061681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

