Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

