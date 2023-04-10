Ark Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Ark has a market cap of $57.54 million and $3.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,206,652 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

