Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 159,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $14,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,190. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

