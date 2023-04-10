Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB remained flat at $17.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 265,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.