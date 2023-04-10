AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 5,049,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,924,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

