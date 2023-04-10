AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. 8,656,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,978,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

