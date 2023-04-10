Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 3.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 304,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,458,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 974,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 846,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

