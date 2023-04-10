Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.00) target price on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.48) to GBX 405 ($5.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Numis Securities raised Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($6.83) to GBX 630 ($7.82) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.76).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 598.80 ($7.44) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 681 ($8.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,395.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.16.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

