Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Shares Up 33.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,500,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,501,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.