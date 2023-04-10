Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.78 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $114.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.72 or 0.00060806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,212,925 coins and its circulating supply is 326,150,205 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

