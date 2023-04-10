Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.54 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.54 or 0.00029299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $990.24 million and approximately $37.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,147.95 or 0.99996076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.39772376 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $33,531,924.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

