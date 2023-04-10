Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AX opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,955,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $11,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 781,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

