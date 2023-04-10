Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 8.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

