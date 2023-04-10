Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.44.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

