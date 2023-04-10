Band Protocol Price Hits $1.87 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $232.71 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00006584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 133,275,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,475,779 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

