Barclays Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

