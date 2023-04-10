Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. 4,926,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

