Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

BDX stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.44. 85,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $275.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.